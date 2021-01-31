For Subscribers
News analysis
Deaths reveal marine crisis in India-Sri Lanka waters
Recurring diplomatic tussles overshadow grave threat to environment from overfishing
The recent deaths of four fishermen from Tamil Nadu - one of them a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee living in India - have revealed a marine crisis that has been masquerading as a diplomatic issue for years.
The four men set out to fish at sea from Kottaipattinam in Pudukkottai district on Jan 18.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.