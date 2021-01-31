News analysis

Deaths reveal marine crisis in India-Sri Lanka waters

Recurring diplomatic tussles overshadow grave threat to environment from overfishing

Rohini Mohan‍  India Correspondent In Bangalore
Fishermen from Pudukkottai on a trawler heading to the Palk Strait, where they frequently cross into Sri Lankan waters to get a better catch. Off the southern coast of India, the catch has fallen because of overfishing by trawlers. Sri Lanka has sugg
Fishermen from Pudukkottai on a trawler heading to the Palk Strait, where they frequently cross into Sri Lankan waters to get a better catch. Off the southern coast of India, the catch has fallen because of overfishing by trawlers. Sri Lanka has suggested having joint patrols to end poaching.ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN
  • Published
    1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The recent deaths of four fishermen from Tamil Nadu - one of them a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee living in India - have revealed a marine crisis that has been masquerading as a diplomatic issue for years.

The four men set out to fish at sea from Kottaipattinam in Pudukkottai district on Jan 18.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

STRAITS TIMES GRAPHICS

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 31, 2021, with the headline 'Deaths reveal marine crisis in India-Sri Lanka waters'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 