Death toll in Pakistan floods rises to at least 1,260

KARACHI - The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.

A high-level body set up to coordinate the relief effort met in the capital Islamabad on Saturday for the first time, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to take stock of the disaster.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people, including 441 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

The proportion of children's deaths has raised concern.

On Friday, the United Nations children's agency said there was a risk of "many more" child deaths from disease after the floods. It said 16 million children are impacted and 3.4 million are in need of humanitarian support.

The floods that have inundated a third of the country were preceded by four heatwaves and multiple raging forest fires, the disaster management chief told the meeting, highlighting the effects of climate change in the South Asian nation.

"The year 2022 brought some harsh realities of climate change for Pakistan," said Lieutenant-General Akhtar Nawaz, chief of the National Disaster Management Authority. He added: "This year we did not witness a spring season - we faced four heatwaves which caused large-scale forest fires across the country."

The fires were particularly severe in the south-western province of Balochistan, destroying swathes of pine-nut forests and other vegetation, not far from areas now under water.

Balochistan has received 436 per cent more rain than the 30-year average this monsoon. The province has seen widespread devastation, including a washing away of key rail and road networks as well as breakdowns in telecommunications and power infrastructure, the high-level meeting was told.

Pakistan has had nearly 190 per cent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter up to the end of August, totalling 390.7mm.

Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 464 per cent more rain than the 30-year average.

Meanwhile, aid has flowed in from a number of countries, with the first humanitarian assistance flight from France landing on Saturday morning in Islamabad.

But Pakistan's largest charity group has said there were still millions of people who had not been reached by aid and relief efforts. Initial estimates of the damage have been put at US$10 billion (S$14 billion), but surveys are still being conducted along with international organisations.

The UN has appealed for US$160 million in aid to help tackle what it calls an "unprecedented climate catastrophe" as Pakistan's navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.

The United States is conducting a military aid mission to flood-devastated Pakistan, said the US armed forces' Central Command on Friday. The US is the top arms supplier to Pakistan's military, but relations between the two countries are often rocky.

The 2011 killing in northern Pakistan by US forces of top terror suspect Osama bin Laden - who had taken refuge near a military complex - caused deep rifts between Islamabad and Washington.

But since the American pullout from Afghanistan one year ago, the US has sought to strengthen ties with Pakistan.

REUTERS, AFP