Death toll in Pakistan flash floods hits 549

ISLAMABAD • Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished south-western province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions, and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine. Aside from the fatalities, the flooding damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said yesterday.

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during a visit to stricken areas. Provision of clean drinking water, proper cleaning and sanitation should be ensured to avert the spread of diseases, he said on Wednesday.

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133 per cent more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305 per cent more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

