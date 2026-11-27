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Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a multi-storey building collapse, in Karachi, on Nov 26.

KARACHI - The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi rose to eight on Nov 27, as rescue teams worked for a third day in search of survivors.

An emergency services official told AFP news agency that “three bodies and 14 injured were retrieved on Wednesday (Nov 25) and five more bodies have been recovered in the last two days”.

“Around 10 people are still missing, and the operation will continue until the recovery of everyone from the rubble,” said Hassaan Khan, a spokesman for the local Rescue 1122 service.

Building collapses are frequent in Pakistan, largely owing to inadequate safety standards and poor construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people.

More than a dozen officials have been suspended for negligence since the collapse of the building in Karachi’s Baloch Colony area, and the police have also been instructed to arrest the structure’s owner.

Several other buildings in the area were sealed after the collapse.

Karachi, a sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million people, is plagued by shoddy construction, unauthorised building extensions, deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowding and weak enforcement of building codes.

A building collapse caused by a gas explosion in Karachi killed 16 people in February, while 27 people were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in the megacity’s impoverished area of Lyari in July 2025. AFP