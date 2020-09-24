Death toll in India building collapse rises to 39

MUMBAI • The death toll in a residential building collapse at Bhiwandi, 38km west of the Indian financial capital of Mumbai, has risen to 39 as rescue operations continued yesterday.

The casualties included 12 children, with 25 people who suffered multiple injuries admitted to hospital after the three-storey building collapsed early on Monday while residents were asleep.

Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have so far pulled 20 survivors from the rubble.

A senior NDRF official said that recovery teams, aided by sniffer dogs, retrieved 39 bodies buried under brick and concrete. "Five people are still missing so... operations are ongoing," NDRF commandant Anupam Srivastava said.

As the debris was being cleared from the structure that housed 40 flats, with around 150 residents, the police booked the owner of the collapsed building for culpable homicide, claiming "neither did he take efforts to repair the building's broken pillar, nor did he convince people to vacate the building".

Two officials were also suspended in connection with the incident, the spokesman for the civic body said.

The monsoon season from June to September, which brings torrential rains, is often blamed for the collapse of dilapidated and illegally built structures in India.

Last month, over a dozen people died after a building collapsed in the industrial town of Mahad, 165km south of Mumbai.

Most of the residents of the ill-fated building were auto-rickshaw drivers, vendors or labourers, who paid rent of about US$40 to US$54 (S$55 to S$74) a month.

Bhiwandi, a textile hub with the largest power looms in Asia's third-largest economy, has turned into a logistics centre, with e-commerce companies setting up warehouses to cater to Mumbai's growing consumer demand.

"There was a power loom at the ground floor of the building where some workers were believed to have been asleep when the building caved in," said Mr Milind Palsule, public relations officer of the local civic body.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have offered their condolences over the incident.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 38,363 people lost their lives due to the collapse of various structures, mostly residential, between 2001 and 2015.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight downpours in the Mumbai region forced the railway authorities to reschedule or cancel trains in the city yesterday due to waterlogging on the tracks.

