Death toll from India floods, landslides rises to 85, more than 30 dead in Nepal

NEW DELHI (AFP, REUTERS) - The death toll from floods and landslides in India rose to 85 on Wednesday (Oct 20), officials said, while Nepal also reported 31 fatalities and 43 missing.

In Uttarakhand in northern India, officials said that 46 people had died in recent days with 11 missing.

At least 30 of those were killed in seven separate incidents in the Nainital region early on Tuesday, after cloudbursts – an ultra-intense deluge of rain – triggered a series of landslides and destroyed several structures.

Five of the dead were from a single family whose house was buried by a massive landslide, local official Pradeep Jain said.

Aerial footage of the affected areas showed engorged rivers and villages partially submerged by floodwaters. "There is huge loss due to the floods… the crops have been destroyed," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI after surveying the damage late on Tuesday.

"The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away."

In Kerala in the south, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death toll had hit 39 there.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "anguished" by the loss of life.

The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is especially prone to flooding.

More than 200 were feared killed in February after flash floods swept away a hydroelectric dam.

Unseasonally heavy rains across India have led to deadly floods in several areas of the country in recent days.

In Nepal, disasters management division official Humkala Pandey said: "In the last three days, there have been 31 deaths from floods and landslides triggered by heavy post-monsoon rainfalls across the country. Forty-three people are missing."

He added: "It's still raining in many places. We are still compiling data from the field. The death toll could go up further."