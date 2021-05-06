Death toll could reach 1m by July: Researchers

NEW DELHI • The coronavirus wave that plunged India into the world's biggest health crisis has the potential to worsen in the coming weeks, with some research models projecting that the death toll could more than double from current levels.

A team at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore used a mathematical model to predict that about 404,000 deaths will occur by June 11 if current trends continue. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington forecast 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July.

While coronavirus cases can be hard to predict, particularly in a sprawling nation like India, the forecasts reflect the urgent need for the country to step up public health measures like testing and social distancing. Even if the worst estimates are avoided, India could suffer the world's biggest Covid-19 death toll. The US currently has the largest number of fatalities at around 578,000.

India reported a record 3,780 deaths yesterday for an overall toll of 226,188, along with 382,315 new cases, taking its outbreak past 20.6 million infections.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its weekly epidemiological report yesterday that India accounted for 46 per cent of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week.

"The next four to six weeks are going to be very, very difficult for India," said Dr Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health. "The challenge is going to be to do things now that will make sure it is four weeks, not six or eight, and that we minimise how bad things will get. But in no way is India anywhere near out of the woods."

The main metric that officials are watching is the test positivity rate, which is the percentage of people with positive test results.

The overall positivity rate is 20 per cent in India now and in some parts of the country, it tops 40 per cent, a shockingly high number that indicates as many as three-fourths of infections are being missed, said Dr Jha.

The WHO considers anything above 5 per cent too high, saying that governments should implement social distancing measures until positivity rates are below that level for at least two weeks.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that in about a dozen states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, there are early signs that the number of daily new infections is starting to plateau.

A prolonged crisis has the potential to dent the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as slow or reverse India's recovery from last year's economic recession.

Several states have introduced lockdowns, although Mr Modi has resisted a national effort after one imposed by him last year fuelled a humanitarian crisis, with migrant workers fleeing the cities on foot and, in some cases, taking the virus with them.

The Indian Institute of Science has estimated that with a 15-day lockdown, deaths could be lower at 300,000, falling to 285,000 with a 30-day lockdown.

The IHME estimates a lower death toll of around 940,000 by the end of July with universal mask-wearing.

Vaccines will be the big way to remove risks, although it will take time to get there, public health experts say. It takes several weeks for immunity to build after someone has been vaccinated. The process is even longer with those that require two shots, stretching it out to six weeks to two months.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS