Deadly floods in Pakistan force 180,000 to flee from their homes

PESHAWAR • Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan on Saturday after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, as deadly floods cause devastation across the country.

Powerful flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away a large bridge overnight, cutting off some districts from road access.

Downstream, fears of flooding around the river banks prompted around 180,000 people in the district of Charsadda to flee from their homes, according to disaster officials, with some spending the night on highways with their livestock.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

Yesterday, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

It said this year's floods are comparable with those in 2010 - the worst on record - when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

The military has joined the country's national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the southern province of Balochistan, which has been badly hit by the rain.

"The people of Pakistan are our priority and we won't spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time," said the general.

Pakistani leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said Turkey had sent a team to help with rescue efforts.

"The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated," said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a Twitter post, after visiting flooded areas.

Yesterday, Pakistan's southern Sindh province braced itself for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north.

The mighty Indus River that courses through Pakistan's second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but many have burst their banks following record rainfall and glacier melt.

Officials warned that torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to millions already affected by the floods.

"Right now, Indus is in high flood," said Mr Aziz Soomro, supervisor of a barrage that regulates the river's flow near Sukkur.

Pakistan is eighth on non-governmental organisation Germanwatch's Global Climate Risk Index, a list of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

Exacerbating the situation, corruption, poor planning and the flouting of local regulations mean thousands of buildings have been erected in areas prone to seasonal flooding.

The country's economy is also in free fall.

While the capital Islamabad and adjoining twin garrison city of Rawalpindi have escaped the worst of the flooding, its effects were still being felt.

"Currently, supplies are very limited," said Mr Muhammad Ismail, a shopkeeper in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Afghanistan, the Taliban administration also appealed for help after flooding in the central and eastern provinces.

The death toll from floods this month in the country had risen to 192, the disaster authorities said.

Thousands of livestock had been killed and 1.7 million fruit trees destroyed, raising concerns over how families would feed themselves going into the cooler months amid an economic crisis.

"We ask the humanitarian organisations, the international community and other related organisations and foundations to help us," said Mr Sharafuddin Muslim, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management, at a press conference.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE