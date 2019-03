A cyclist riding past colourful murals in New Delhi's Lodhi art district, the first public art district in India. Located in the capital city's Lodhi colony, the art district is home to many murals by some 35 artists from India and around the world. They have turned the pinkish walls of buildings in the district into works of art, often depicting daily life in India. The Lodhi art district was started in 2015 by St+art India, a not-for-profit organisation, in partnership with Asian Paints.