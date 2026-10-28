Cyclone Arnab begins making landfall in India’s Andhra Pradesh state

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Men use a plastic sheet to cover themselves during rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada ahead of Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall.

BHUBANESWAR, India – A severe cyclone started making landfall in India’s Andhra Pradesh state in the early hours of Oct 28, bringing high-speed winds and heavy rain that uprooted trees and disrupted power supply, authorities said.

Thousands of people were evacuated along India’s eastern coast this week and some train and flight services were cancelled ahead of Cyclone Arnab’s arrival.

The India Meteorological Department said wind speed over the landfall area was forecast at 125-135kmh, gusting to 150kmh, over the next four hours before decreasing gradually.

A storm surge of 1.5m to 2.5m above normal tide was very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh over the next six hours, the IMD said.

No loss of life had been reported so far, although trees were uprooted in several places and power supply was disrupted, the office of Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister said.

Arnab is sweeping in from the Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly storms on India’s east coast.

A super cyclone that killed nearly 10,000 people when it hit Odisha in October 1999 remains one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters. REUTERS