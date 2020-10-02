Curbs on Indian village following anger over gang rape of teen

The Uttar Pradesh government, which last week announced a plan to name and shame sexual offenders to curb crimes, yesterday cut off access to a village where a teenager was allegedly gang raped, and imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five people amid growing national outrage.

The move was interpreted by the opposition as a means to stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka from visiting the victim's family.

The 19-year-old woman from the downtrodden Dalit caste died on Tuesday, two weeks after she was said to have been gang raped in the Hathras district of the state.

She was found bleeding and paralysed by her family on Sept 14 in fields near her home. Four upper-caste men have been arrested in the case, with anger growing only after the police forcibly carried out a cremation without the family present.

Amid mounting criticism, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought "strictest action" against the attackers a day before cutting off access to the village, except for the media.

The Gandhi siblings were prevented from going to the village and held as they were trying to advance on foot after their vehicle was stopped by police on a highway linking Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi said he was physically pushed to the ground by the police. The duo were taken back to Delhi.

Investigations are ongoing in a second case involving a 22-year-old woman, also from the Dalit caste, who died on Tuesday, after she was allegedly gang raped.

Sexual crimes against women remain a real area of concern for India, which is struggling to provide a safe environment for young girls and women.

India recorded 405,861 cases of crime against women last year, up 7.3 per cent over 2018, according to latest data released on Tuesday by the National Crime Record Bureau.

Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state in India, registered the highest number of crimes against women, including children, with 59,853 cases.

The authorities have said the name and shame action would "instil confidence" among women.

The plan is to put up posters, which include pictures of sexual offenders and those out on bail, at street crossings and other prominent places. Local women police will identify the offenders.

"Their parents will be contacted... so that they don't repeat the offence," said additional chief secretary Avinash Kumar Awasthi.

Women's rights activists maintained it would have little impact and said the government needed to take stronger measures to curb crimes against women.

"Posters don't scare people," said Dr Ranjana Kumari, director of the New Delhi-based Centre for Social Research. "What needs to be done is that the police must act as enforcers. You have to do away with impunity by giving the message it (sexual crimes) will not be tolerated. That you will be caught and punished. And it is important to create gender sensitisation programmes for the young in school."

Across India, victims and their families often hesitate to approach the police and courts for fear of reprisal and stigma. Court cases can also take years, with the problem exacerbated by poor investigation and low conviction rates.

Sexual crimes came into sharp focus after the fatal gang rape of a physiotherapy student on a bus in Delhi in 2012. Massive street protests following the crime forced the government to change laws, including introducing the death penalty for serial rapists. Four men convicted of the crime were hanged in March this year.

But activists said little has changed for women's safety despite the sporadic focus on crimes against them.