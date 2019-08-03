Crocs hunt dogs in flooded city in Gujarat

VADODARA (India) • Crocodiles hunted dogs in the flooded streets of the Indian city of Vadodara after it was battered by nearly 50cm of rain in 24 hours, leaving five people dead, police said yesterday.

Waist-high water remained in the Gujarat-state city, where the main railway station and most roads were closed by the freak deluge.

About 5,000 people were evacuated from their homes as water from the overflowing, crocodile-infested Vishwamitri River spread through the city of 1.2 million people.

A video of a crocodile emerging from the flood to attack a dog went viral on social media. The reptile was caught by animal rights activists.

Police said two other incidents involving crocodiles in populated areas were reported.

Officials said two people were electrocuted and two labourers died when a wall, weakened by the floods, fell on them. The body of a 60-year-old man was found floating in the water but the cause of death was not immediately known.

