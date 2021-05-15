Covid-19 patients in Nepal left to their own devices

KATHMANDU • When Nepalese Hukum Adhikari, 50, and his wife Sabitri, 45, tested positive for Covid-19 this week, they decided not to go to the hospital nor inform the ward office about their infection.

Instead, they isolated themselves at home with an oxygen cylinder.

The Adhikaris are among a group of people in Nepal who are tackling Covid-19 at home and not seeking medical help.

And they have a reason not to.

With hospitals overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and the country facing an acute shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies, many private hospitals over the past few days have published notices saying they cannot take in new patients.

"Luckily, one of my relatives arranged for an oxygen cylinder for us, so we didn't have to go to the hospital," said Mr Adhikari, a freelance researcher.

Referring to his wife, he said: "I can't imagine how difficult things would have been if she had to be rushed to the hospital."

The couple have two grown-up sons, who are both abroad for higher studies.

Like the Adhikaris, Mr Anuj Thapa, 35, of Mahadevsthan, Koteshwar, is isolating at his relative's house after testing positive last week.

"Since Sunday, I have been suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting besides other Covid-19 symptoms," said Mr Thapa.

He said he decided not to stay at home because he has a younger brother and sister-in-law who got married two weeks ago.

"Although we hadn't invited many people to the wedding, I guess I contracted the virus there. I am isolating at my relative's place to protect the new couple," said Mr Thapa, adding that the couple are fine.

Last week, Kathmandu Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said the virus situation in Kathmandu was already out of control.

According to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, a total of 7,626 Kathmandu residents were in home isolation as at Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country reported its highest Covid-19 death toll of 225 and a record 9,317 cases.

Government data showed that on Thursday, 214 people died of Covid-19 and 8,842 tested positive.

Earlier in the week, Nepal Medical College published a notice telling its Covid-19 patients to get discharged from the hospital owing to an acute shortage of oxygen.

More than a dozen private hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley have come up with similar notices since, causing distress to patients and their families.

On Wednesday, the Dhapasi-based Grande International Hospital issued a notice saying it cannot take in new Covid-19 patients.

Then, a group of hospitals including Medicare Hospital, Nepal Bharat Maitri Hospital, Dirghayu Hospital and Helping Hands Hospital published a joint notice stating that they would not admit new Covid-19 patients until the government provides them with oxygen.

Other private hospitals such as Karuna Hospital, Himal Hospital, Om Hospital and Everest Hospital have published similar notices.

Mr Thapa said: "It's not possible to get beds at government hospitals, while the private hospitals overcharge and now they say they have run out of oxygen. The situation is really grim."

Meanwhile, Dr Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the clinical research unit at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, said many people with Covid-19 symptoms are so panicked by the current situation that they are not going for tests or to hospitals, and are relying on traditional remedies at home.

With the virus reaching almost all parts of Kathmandu Valley and the health system unable to handle the cases, Dr Pun fears more people could die without treatment.

"The elderly patients are at especially high risk, and many could die at home," he said.

THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK