Countries with laws forbidding gay sex

Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which forbids "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal", was introduced by the colonial British government in India in 1860.

It was then implemented in its colonies across Asia, Africa and Oceania, where variations of this colonial-era law continue to exist, including in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Malaysia and Brunei.

According to the Human Dignity Trust, 35 out of 56 Commonwealth jurisdictions criminalise private, same-sex, consensual sexual activity with sentences ranging from two years in prison to the death penalty.

They are among the 70 countries that expressly criminalise same-sex sexual activity.