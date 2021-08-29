Countries in evacuation rush

UNITED STATES

The US will continue evacuating people until Tuesday if needed, but will prioritise the removal of US troops and military equipment on the last couple of days. Washington has evacuated 5,100 US citizens since Aug 14, but about 1,500 US citizens are still in Afghanistan.

CANADA

Canada ended evacuation efforts on Thursday. It had evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of about 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens.

BRITAIN

British forces ended their evacuation of civilians yesterday. Britain has evacuated almost 15,000 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by its air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949.

GERMANY

Germany ended evacuation flights on Thursday, after airlifting 5,347 people, including more than 4,100 Afghans. About 300 German citizens remain in Afghanistan.

FRANCE

France said that as at Thursday evening, more than 100 French nationals and over 2,500 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul.

SINGAPORE

The Republic of Singapore Air Force has deployed an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport to help with evacuations between Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar - a stopover point for Afghanistan evacuees - and Germany.

REUTERS, HARIZ BAHARUDIN