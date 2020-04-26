Coronavirus: India's Muslims turn to prayer and online celebrations to mark Ramadan under lockdown

NEW DELHI - Ms Saba Altaf Shaikh usually prepares for Ramadan by planning special meals for her husband and two children.

The 34-year-old buys mutton, chicken, buttery sweet and salty biscuits called Nankhatai , rose sherbet, milk vermicelli or vermicelli pudding and other ingredients for those meals.

But with Ramadan falling in the midst of a strict country wide lockdown, which will last until May 3 this year, the Mumbai housewife has not been able to source many ingredients or food items for sehri, the pre-dawn meal, or for iftar, the ending of the fast at dusk.

There are shortages of food ingredients due to a supply chain greatly disrupted by the lockdown.

Mumbai is the country's financial capital and the city most affected by Covid-19 in India, accounting for over 4,025 cases or 65 per cent of total infections in Maharashtra state, which has the most cases in the country.

Mutton, a staple, is off Ms Shaikh's menu after market prices doubled to over 400 rupees (S$7.45) per kilo. And there is no question of buying food from restaurants or food stalls, which have been shut.

"We usually prepare so many things and get food from outside. But it's harder to get things. It's OK. The main thing is prayer and reciting the Quran. This thing is with us," she said, revealing her husband who is working in a hotel is also facing salary disruptions. Her two children, aged eight and 10, are also observing the fast.

"Because of the lockdown, we cannot recite namaz in mosques. It's disheartening for Muslims. But what can we do? For our family and for the good of people, we can't go out. It's very tough because of the quarantine," she said.

She also added her prayers are for a coronavirus-free India.





A Muslim family breaks their fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Siliguri, India, on April 25, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



"We are praying that before Eid, lockdown should be opened and the virus should be banished from the country."

In India, mosques and Muslim leaders have asked the community to offer prayers and rituals during Ramadan at home. Malls and shopping complexes are shut and no vehicle traffic is allowed.

One group of top Muslim scholars and religious leaders have also jointly issued guidelines for how the community should navigate this Ramadan, which has upended centuries of tradition.

They have appealed to Muslims to focus on understanding the Holy Quran, pray at home and avoid gatherings for sehri and iftar, iftar and dinner parties, marketplaces and pre-iftar shopping.

"People are coping well. They understand restrictions are for their own good and the community's. Nobody is complaining," said Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, one of the leaders behind this appeal.

"Of course the celebratory mood, which is seen at night after the fast is broken, (is affected). Markets in Muslims areas would be bursting past midnight. There would be no place to walk. All this has changed."

There are around 195 million Muslims in India, accounting for 12 per cent of the country's population of 1.3 billion. The community lives in different parts of the country and there are regional food variations.

During Ramadan, people go to mosques to take part in congregational prayers and then visit food stalls through the night in Muslim localities. Family and friends usually gather to break the fast.

This is the first time that the Muslim community is marking Ramadan under such unusual circumstances.

Many are planning to celebrate online with friends and family.

"Certainly, the communication medium has become online in this moment of crisis. At least you can see pictures and videos of friends and family, since there is no opportunity to sit together. Video call and chat will be the only opportunity for most of us," said Dr Aftab Alam, associate professor at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no celebratory mood because of the pandemic (and) people are worried," he added.

India has confirmed 26,283 Covid-19 cases and 779 fatalities as of Saturday (April 25).

The government implemented an initial lockdown of three weeks on March 24, which was afterward extended until May 3.

But the government is already taking steps to bring the country out of lockdown in a staggered manner and slowly revive economic activity, which has come to a near standstill.

On Saturday, the government relaxed rules for shops, allowing those selling non essential items to also open for the first time since the lockdown was implemented.

Still, this Ramadan, the Muslim community is also feeling the additional pressure of sticking to the rules.

Ramadan has also seen religious faultlines widen after a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary movement, at its Delhi headquarters became a super spreader event.

Some 30 per cent of all coronavirus cases in India have been linked to the Jamaat, giving Hindu religious hardliners an opportunity to target the entire Muslim community and accuse them of spreading the virus.

A video clip of a vendor being asked to go home after revealing his Muslim identity went viral. There have been at least two reports of hospitals discriminating against Muslim patients. These incidents have been sporadic but have instilled a sense of fear and discomfort within the Muslim community.

The Muslim community in India has felt marginalised since the government brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides fast tracked citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Slammed as discriminatory, the act triggered protest across the country.

Just weeks before the pandemic, communal riots had erupted in north-east Delhi. They began as a protest between those supporting and opposing CAA, which turned into a full fledged communal riot, leading to scores of Muslim families leaving their homes in fear. Many are yet to return.

"People know they have come to terms with it (communalisation) and try to cope with these things. We are taking it in our stride. A 200-million Muslim community cannot be cowed down. Even non-Muslims have stood up and said this is bad for democracy and secularism," said Dr Khan.

"Those who think they can put us down (should know) it's not possible."