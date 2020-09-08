Coronavirus: India records highest daily deaths in more than a month

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday (Sept 8), even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total deaths to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surprassed Brazil on Monday (Sept 7) to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

 
 
 

