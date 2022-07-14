It ought to have been a moment of unifying pride - the unveiling of a towering sculpture of India's national emblem featuring lions, atop the new Parliament building.
Instead, it has set off a roaring controversy.
It ought to have been a moment of unifying pride - the unveiling of a towering sculpture of India's national emblem featuring lions, atop the new Parliament building.
Instead, it has set off a roaring controversy.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2022, with the headline Controversy over 'scowling' lions in new sculpture of India's emblem. Subscribe