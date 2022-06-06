Containers explode as fire spreads in Bangladesh depot

SITAKUNDA (Bangladesh) • Firefighters were still working yesterday to put out a massive blaze that killed at least 49 people at a shipping container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

The toll was expected to rise, with some of the 300 people injured seriously. Volunteers, some with only flip-flops on their feet, brought out bodies from the smouldering, wreckage-strewn facility, saying there were more inside.

The fire started late on Saturday at the huge depot in Sitakunda storing around 4,000 containers, many of them filled with garments destined for Western retailers, about 40km from the major southern port of Chittagong.

Then containers holding chemicals exploded, engulfing firefighters, journalists and others in an inferno, hurtling people and debris through the air, turning the night sky a blazing orange and rattling buildings kilometres away.

Mr Mujibur Rahman, director of B.M. Container Depot, the firm operating the facility with around 600 workers, said that the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Officials said they suspect it may have originated in a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.

Fire service official Newton Das said containers - some containing hydrogen peroxide and others containing sulphur - were still exploding yesterday afternoon. "It's really getting harder as toxic fumes engulfed the area," he said.

Firefighters were attempting to douse the fire and officials said the army had joined the mission.

At least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers were hurt, Chittagong regional police chief Anwar Hossain said. At least five firefighters were among those killed. "The number of fatalities is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition," he added.

Regional chief doctor Elias Chowdhury said: "These people - including several journalists who were doing Facebook 'lives' - are still not accounted for."

He said the injured were rushed to hospitals as doctors were brought back from holiday to help.