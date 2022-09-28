Congress likely to get first non-Gandhi leader in 25 years

NEW DELHI - India's main opposition Congress party is likely to elect a new president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years, as it looks for a reset ahead of the next general election to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress, formed 137 years ago during India's struggle for independence from Britain, was thumped by Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last two general elections.

Many senior Congress leaders have quit to form their own party or join the BJP, blaming the leadership of Mr Rahul Gandhi, the son of ailing party president Sonia Gandhi who took charge temporarily in 2019.

The party has ruled the country for much of India's independent history, mostly led by a member of the Gandhi family.

Around 9,000 party delegates will vote for a new president.

Gandhi family loyalist Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan state, and Mr Shashi Tharoor, a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala and a former top UN official, could file nominations this week, party sources said.

"The election authority of the party started the election process on Sept 22 for which polling will happen on Oct 17 if there is more than one candidate," said Mr Pranav Jha, secretary at Congress' election authority.

The party has unanimously chosen a president for a term of five years, except in 1937, 1950, 1997 and 2000, when elections were held because there was more than one candidate, Mr Jha said.

Mrs Sonia Gandhi, the widow of former premier Rajiv Gandhi, led the party uninterrupted for nearly two decades until 2017.

Her son Rahul Gandhi, who took over from her but resigned in 2019 after the drubbing by Mr Modi's party, has declined to stand in the party election. He is currently leading the party's five-month-long protest march across India against rising prices and what it calls Mr Modi's divisive politics.

The BJP has been riding a Hindu-nationalist wave, while Congress has typically promoted secular politics.

REUTERS