Congress chief Gandhi on long march to 'unite India'

NEW DELHI - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a five-month long march across India in a fresh gambit to gain political relevance.

Called the "Bharat Jodo" or "Unite India" march, Mr Gandhi started off on Wednesday from Kanyakumari, the southern-most tip of India, in Tamil Nadu state. All in, he will cover 3,570 km, weaving through cities and villages and ending the march in the northern city of Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 53-year-old plans to reach out to voters across the country, while also highlighting issues like unemployment, inflation and religious harmony. He will be joined by over 100 party members.

The march is aimed at mounting political opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which the Congress and other critics accuse of deepening religious polarisation through its Hindu nationalist agenda.

The BJP has said there was nothing to unify. "India is not disintegrated... how can you say so?" BJP leader Sidharth N. Singh asked, according to the Indian media.

Mr Gandhi comes from the Gandhi Nehru family which has given India three prime ministers. Besides his father Rajiv Gandhi, his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and grandmother Indira Gandhi were also premiers.

But the politician has struggled to make his mark in Indian politics. His party performed dismally in back-to-back general elections in 2014 and 2019, unable to stop the BJP juggernaut powered by popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has led a sustained attack on Mr Gandhi and derided "dynasty politics", a charge that the Congress has struggled to counter.

The party has also been racked by internal fighting and a leadership vacuum. Mr Gandhi quit as president in 2019, but has continued to lead the party. His mother, who has faced health issues in recent years, is the president.

Elections are set to be held next month for the president's post.

In 2016, Mr Gandhi undertook a 26-day march in Uttar Pradesh state. But the party performed poorly in the 2017 state elections.

"Successful marches had all been in the pre-Internet era. This foot march can be high on optics but low on substance. The Bharat Jodo idea is very utopian. There is a risk it may not resonate with the masses," said author and journalist Rasheed Kidwai.

"Nothing seems to be working for him for a variety of reasons. He is now trying to take politics in another direction."

The Congress is in power in only two out of 28 states in India.