Come fly with me: Air India pilot lets ‘sweet friend’ into cockpit during flight

The Indian authorities are investigating a case in which an Air India pilot reportedly let a “very sweet friend” into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to New Delhi.

The incident occurred on Feb 27, according to a report by the Times of India.

A crew member later filed a report to the airline as well as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and they are currently investigating.

The air regulator summoned the flight crew for questioning on Friday.

The probe team will “go through all the relevant facts”, a senior DGCA official said.

The crew member that filed the complaint said the pilot wanted to give the friend a “living room” experience by asking for pillows, a business class meal and alcohol for her.

She was said to have spent about an hour in the cockpit, during which time she also sat in the first observer’s seat.

That is the spot from where the first observer gets a good vantage point of what happens in the cockpit, including the actions of the two pilots.

According to the crew member’s complaint, the pilots of Air India flight AI915 were late and boarded the aircraft along with its passengers.

The captain then asked the crew if there were any vacant business class seats for his friend.

“He told me that the moment boarding is over he wants to know the load in business class as he has a very sweet friend who was travelling in economy and he wants her to be upgraded to business class,” says the complaint.

The flight’s business class section was full, however, and the plan to invite the friend to the cockpit is said to have then materialised, since an upgrade was not possible.

In her complaint, the crew member went on to say that the pilot said the cockpit should “appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend”.

The crew member was also asked to take drinks and snacks to the cockpit for the pilot’s friend.

Refusing to do so, the crew member said in her complaint that the pilot then started speaking to her rudely and “made sexist remarks during the return flight”.

The crew member also alleged that while the captain’s friend was in the cockpit, the pilots were not in their usual positions.

The pilot in charge, for example, was seated facing the friend in the observer seat so that they could chat.

After they landed, both pilots accompanied the friend until the immigration section, said the crew member.

Other passengers had also objected to the incident during the flight, pointing out that only flight crew were allowed in the cockpit.

An Air India spokesman said the airline is cooperating with the DGCA and has “zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being” of its passengers.

The airline will take “requisite action”, the spokesman added.