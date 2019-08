Boats sailing on the Ganges river under the Shastri bridge in the city of Prayagraj, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The bridge's pillars were given a new look as part of the "Paint My City" project last December for the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival, in January this year. More than 100 million pilgrims descended on the Indian city for this year's Kumbh Mela, held over eight weeks from Jan 15.