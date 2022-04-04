News analysis

Colombo's slew of economic missteps continues to fuel public ire

India Correspondent In Bangalore
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sri Lanka's economic emergency has become an out-and-out political crisis, with citizens taking to the streets in protest and a defiant government announcing a nationwide curfew and social media shutdown in reprisal.

Public anger has reached its peak as a result of a slew of disastrous policies that have sped the South Asian country towards bankruptcy. Citizens now face worrying food and fuel shortages, the worst rice harvest in decades, and are without power for almost half the day during heatwaves.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2022, with the headline Colombo's slew of economic missteps continues to fuel public ire. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top