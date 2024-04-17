Coimbatore an election battleground as Modi’s BJP woos India’s south

COIMBATORE - The textile manufacturing hub of Coimbatore has emerged as a key arena in India’s upcoming general election, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses every trick in the book to find a foothold in southern India.

As the BJP seeks a third term in power and tries to improve its previous tally of 303 seats in the 2019 election, it is looking to go beyond its strongholds in the north and west of the country to woo the more literate, wealthier and diverse voters of the south.