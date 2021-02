A Himalayan glacier melted and water surged in a sudden massive flood in the state of Uttarakhand in northern India on Sunday, demolishing two hydroelectric dam projects along the way, leaving more than 171 people missing and at least 26 dead so far.

Experts were unsure about the exact cause of the disaster, but Mr Ravi Chopra, a noted environmentalist and director of the People's Science Institute in Dehradun, said it might be due to an avalanche.