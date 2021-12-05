Civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast, says official

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - Several civilians were mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the remote northeastern state of Nagaland, local government officials said on Sunday (Dec 5).

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was anguished at the news of civilians being killed in a shooting incident late on Saturday night.

Local media reports said Indian security forces had mistakenly opened fire on civilians but casualty numbers were not known. It was unclear what led to the incident in the state bordering Myanmar.

"The state govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Mr Shah said on Twitter.

This story is developing.

