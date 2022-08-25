Chinese 'spy ship' visit shows Rajapaksas still run Sri Lanka

In the minds of most of the world, and indeed for millions of Sri Lankans, the Rajapaksa clan's grasp over the teardrop-shaped island nation ended with Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa's flight to the Maldives, then to Singapore, from where he resigned from the presidency. He is currently said to be in Thailand.

So unpopular is the family as a result of the current economic morass in Sri Lanka that it looks certain that no Rajapaksa - not even the victorious civil war president Mahinda, Mr Gotabaya's elder brother - can possibly dream of retaking power, at least for a while.