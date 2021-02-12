Chinese, Indian troops pull back from disputed lake

NEW DELHI • China and India have begun pulling back their troops from Pangong Lake along the disputed Himalayan border, officials on both sides said, but other areas of conflict between the two neighbours have yet to be addressed.

The "orderly" disengagement of soldiers from the north and south banks of the glacial lake that sits at about 4,200m in the Ladakh region began at the same time on Wednesday for both sides, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement.

India will also begin moving back its military hardware, including tanks that had been deployed after clashes between the two sides erupted last summer, according to two Indian security officials with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named, citing rules on speaking to the media.

The rollback of equipment will follow official verification of troop reduction by both sides, the officials said yesterday, and comes after a consensus reached at the ninth commander-level talk between the two countries.

Still, the disengagement from the banks of Pangong Lake is just the first step.

Other areas of dispute along the unmarked border that Chinese troops occupied - and where soldiers from both sides are within rifle range of one another - still remain, the Indian officials said.

What happens in those areas will depend on how much progress is made at the lake, they added.

India and China moved thousands of soldiers, tanks and artillery to their 3,488km shared border after clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last June that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unknown number of casualties among Chinese soldiers.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament yesterday that the pulling back of troops from around the glacial lake will be followed by another round of talks between top military commanders to discuss moving back soldiers from other disputed areas around the frontier.

"Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake," he said.

Mr Singh said the Indian government had told Beijing that peace and tranquillity had been seriously disturbed by the actions of Chinese troops, and bilateral ties had suffered.

"To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC (Line of Actual Control), it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to permanent and accepted bases," he said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS