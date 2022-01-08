Chinese foreign minister may offer help to cash-strapped Sri Lanka during visit

COLOMBO • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will have an opportunity to help Sri Lanka when he visits this weekend, as the island nation searches for funds to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and repay debt amid ballooning import bills.

The visit comes as Beijing seeks to balance United States and Indian influence in the Indo-Pacific region during a pivotal political year in China.

Mr Wang may offer more grants while in the capital Colombo, according to a Sri Lankan government official who asked not to be identified.

Chinese loans to Sri Lanka have been a contentious political topic over the past decade, with the country becoming an often-cited example of debt diplomacy in President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative - an allegation Beijing has refuted.

In particular, Sri Lankan politicians came under scrutiny for a port in southern Hambantota that lost money and was eventually sold to a state-owned Chinese firm in a much-criticised debt-to-equity swap on a 99-year lease.

Still, Sri Lanka needs cash and its leaders have sought to balance ties between major powers to get funds.

The country's finances have nosedived since the pandemic grounded airplanes and shuttered its tourism industry, a major source of foreign exchange earnings.

The situation has been exacerbated by looming debt repayments that Fitch Ratings put at US$6.9 billion (S$9.4 billion) this year.

With rising import bills for fuel, machinery and food eating into foreign exchange reserves, half a dozen Cabinet ministers have started to speak favourably in the press of going to the International Monetary Fund for assistance over the past month.

But it is unclear if the Rajapaksa family, which holds power in Sri Lanka and is seen as close to Beijing, supports turning to the US-based global body.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have turned to China for loans and assistance to build infrastructure since the civil war ended in 2009.

Sri Lanka has sought to balance its reliance on China by negotiating a US$1.9 billion economic aid package with India last month.

It has been able to "keep an equal distance" even as South Asian countries are forced to choose sides after "certain countries" launched an Indo-Pacific strategy that targeted China, Dr Hu Shisheng, a senior research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Shanghai Observer on Tuesday.

Dr Hu, whose research group is affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security, said China will need to consolidate and develop ties with countries that are "China's base for foreign policy" in order to "break up the anti-China network".

