China will agree to $5.6b aid 'at some point', says Sri Lankan ambassador

Sri Lanka is confident China will agree to granting loans and credit lines. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka is continuing negotiations with China for as much as US$4 billion (S$5.62 billion) in aid and is confident Beijing will agree "at some point", Bloomberg News reported on Friday (July 15), citing Sri Lanka's ambassador to China.

Colombo is asking China for a loan of U$1 billion to repay an equivalent amount of Chinese debt coming due this year, Mr Palitha Kohona said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Sri Lanka is also seeking a US$1.5 billion credit line to pay for Chinese imports and activation of a US$1.5 billion swap, Mr Kohona added.

"We are confident that at some point the Chinese system will agree to our requests because these are not unreasonable requests," the report quoted Mr Kohona as saying.

"We have made similar requests to other creditors. Sri Lanka needs the funding to bring stability to our financial system and we are confident that the Chinese will come to the party sooner than later," he added.

More On This Topic
ST Explains: How Sri Lanka spiralled into the current crisis
IMF says talks with Sri Lanka 'interrupted' by unrest

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top