China wants Taleban to help end Afghan war, rebuild

KABUL • China told a visiting Taleban delegation yesterday it expected the insurgent group to play an important role in ending Afghanistan's war and rebuilding the country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Nine Taleban representatives met Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on a two-day visit, during which the peace process and security issues were discussed, said a Taleban spokesman.

Mr Wang said the Taleban is expected to "play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan", according to a read-out of the meeting from the Foreign Ministry.

He also said he hoped the Taleban would crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement as it was a "direct threat to China's national security", according to the read-out, referring to a group China says is active in the Xinjiang region in China's far west.

The visit was likely to further cement the insurgent group's recognition on the international stage at a sensitive time, even as violence increases in Afghanistan.

The militants have a political office in Qatar where peace talks are taking place, and this month, they sent representatives to Iran where they had meetings with an Afghan government delegation.

Taleban spokesman Mohammed Naeem tweeted about the China visit: "Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries, and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings."

Mr Naeem added that the group, led by Taleban negotiator and deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund, was also meeting China's special envoy for Afghanistan and that the trip took place after an invitation from the Chinese authorities.

