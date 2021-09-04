China to keep embassy open and boost aid: Taliban

KABUL • A Taliban spokesman said yesterday that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country.

Mr Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Islamist group's political office in Doha, Qatar, "held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China", tweeted spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past," the spokesman also said in his tweet.

"China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for treatment of Covid-19."

There was no immediate confirmation from Beijing.

Much of the world has adopted a wait-and-see approach to engagement with the Taliban as it shifts gears from Islamist insurgent group to governing power.

But China has repeatedly slammed what it sees as a hasty and ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan by the United States, and has said it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with the Taliban following its takeover.

China's embassy in Kabul remains operational, although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens from the country months ago as security deteriorated.

But Beijing is wary of the militant group providing support to Muslim-minority Uighur separatists looking to infiltrate its sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

For Beijing, a stable and cooperative administration in Kabul would pave the way for an expansion of its overseas infrastructure drive, analysts say.

The Taliban, meanwhile, may consider China a crucial source of investment and economic support.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany is ready to resume a diplomatic presence in Kabul if the Taliban meets certain conditions, but his French counterpart said he had yet to see positive signals that the group had changed.

"We want to see an inclusive government (in Kabul), the respect for fundamental human and women's rights - and Afghanistan must not again become a breeding ground for international terrorism," Mr Maas told reporters in Slovenia on Thursday, where he met his European Union counterparts to discuss Afghanistan after the end of the international mission there and the Taliban's takeover of power.

Unlike Russia and China, the EU and most Western countries have closed their embassies in Kabul, reducing their opportunities to directly influence any new government.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Le Figaro newspaper that Paris would judge the Taliban on whether it allowed people to leave the country, enabled humanitarian aid access, made a complete break with all terrorist organisations and respected human rights, especially for women.

Britain on its part said yesterday that it would release £30 million (S$55.7 million) of aid to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan that were dealing with refugees fleeing the country.

"It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio yesterday started visits to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Qatar and Pakistan in a bid to assist Afghan refugees, the Italian government said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS