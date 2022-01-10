China projects in island nation

Between 2010 and 2020, China was the largest foreign investor in Sri Lanka, accounting for over 35 per cent of all foreign direct investments in the nation. Here's a look at the various Chinese investments in the country.

• US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) investment in the Colombo port city project, touted as a future financial hub.

• US$1 billion on building the failed Hambantota port, now handed over to China Harbour Engineering Company for a 99-year lease.

• China Harbour Engineering Company to build, operate and transfer a US$1 billion 17km elevated highway on the outskirts of Colombo.

• China Machinery Engineering Corp is building the US$1.3 billion Norochcholai Coal Power Plant in north-west Sri Lanka.

• Hong Kong billionaire Lai Weixuan's AVIC International Hotels Lanka is investing US$250 million in luxury housing in Colombo.

• Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing's Hutchison Telecommunications is spending US$20 million to improve the mobile network across Sri Lanka.

Rohini Mohan