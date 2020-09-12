China, India agree to de-escalate tensions on contested border

BEIJING/NEW DELHI • China and India said yesterday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore peace and tranquillity, following a diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements that troops from both sides should quickly disengage.

Struck on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, the consensus came after a confrontation at the border area in the western Himalayas.

In a joint statement, they said: "The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

Mr Jaishankar told Mr Wang the immediate task would be for troops to step back from the "areas of friction" so that things do not get worse. Troops are barely a few hundred metres apart at some points.

China and India accused each other of firing into the air during the confrontation, a violation of long-held protocol not to use firearms on the sensitive frontier.

Mr Wang told Mr Jaishankar the "imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides", China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

He also told Mr Jaishankar that all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved to de-escalate the situation.

In June, tensions erupted into a clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

The ministers' meeting in Moscow lasted for two hours and was the latest diplomatic effort to head off a broader conflict between the world's two most populous countries, which went to war in 1962.

Mr Jaishankar told Mr Wang India was deeply concerned about the build-up of Chinese forces on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the poorly defined border.

"The provocative behaviour of Chinese front-line troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols," Mr Jaishankar said, adding that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo would be resisted.

