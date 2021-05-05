China concerned its companies are barred from 5G trials in India

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - China said on Wednesday (May 5) it was concerned that India had not allowed Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.

India will allow foreign mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment-makers, New Delhi said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants.

"Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications," Mr Wang Xiaojian, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

"To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment."

