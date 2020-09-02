Chief Minister of India's Goa state tests positive for Covid-19

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - The Chief Minister of India's western state of Goa Pramod Sawant said he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (Sept 2).

Sawant requested his close contacts to immediately go into isolation to prevent the spread of infection.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

India reported 78,357 new Covid-19 cases and 1,045 related deaths during the past 24 hours, as the total number of cases reached 3,769,523, with 66,333 deaths.

Globally India is the third worst-hit country due to the pandemic.