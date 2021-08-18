Caste system maintains its hold on parts of Indian society

A red carpet lined one of Roshnabad's narrow paved paths. Flanked by open drains on both sides, the lane was adorned with polyester fabric fixed on poles, its imprinted vine pattern billowing in the breeze.

It was to welcome Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the village last week to meet an illustrious resident - Ms Vandana Katariya.

The 29-year-old hockey forward had last month become the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in the Olympics. Her team narrowly missed out on a bronze medal, but won adulation from millions of Indians for their grit.

However, hidden behind the fabric panels is also the ugly reality of the caste system.

The Katariyas are Dalits, a marginalised community of former untouchables at the bottom of the caste hierarchy that still retains its hold over Indian society.

In Roshnabad, the Pals form the majority in the village of more than 5,000. Even though classified as Other Backward Classes, the Pals claim a higher ranking than Dalits in India's caste system.

On Aug 4, seconds before India lost to Argentina in the Olympic women's hockey semi-final, the Katariyas claimed some locals fired crackers outside their house to celebrate India's loss. Remarks were allegedly made that the team had lost because it had "too many Dalit players", as the locals danced and chanted slogans supporting Argentina.

Three locals - two Pal brothers and a Rajput (an upper caste group) - were arrested over this incident. The police said investigations are ongoing.

Mr Chandrashekhar Katariya, 40, Ms Vandana's elder brother who filed the police complaint, said he was not sure what had provoked the upper caste men. "Maybe it is because Dalits are rising," he told The Straits Times.

The Pal family, who are neighbours of the Katariyas, denied the charges and said the two brothers had been framed by the Katariyas.

One of the Pal brothers, Vijay, has played hockey for the state of Uttarakhand and there are insinuations of a history of personal rivalry between the two families.

The intricacies of this episode aside, casteism survives in Roshnabad, as in other parts of the country, so much so it can tarnish a euphoric moment of Olympic glory.

It rears its ugly head when Dalit ascension challenges entrenched social set-ups - such as could have been the case with the Katariyas, who have prospered in recent years - or when mundane disputes take on casteist overtones.

This happened on June 7, when a tiff over a cricket game being played by Dalit children rapidly degenerated into casteist violence as they were allegedly beaten and abused by certain members of the Pal community. As Dalit elders rushed to help, the matter took a more violent turn.

Both sides went to the police later, filing complaints against each other. The report filed by a Dalit family involved in the dispute claimed that Pals had hurled casteist abuse at the children. The accused Pals, however, claimed some Dalits entered their house and assaulted them with "sharp weapons".

The approximately 350 Dalits in Roshnabad claim a common historical Katariya ancestor. Most are clustered in one pocket in a lane with a temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas, a 15th-century spiritual leader. A few houses here also display portraits of the late B. R. Ambedkar, a revered Dalit leader.

While the Pals and Dalits co-exist peacefully for the most part, the lines that segregate them are firm.

Intermarriage is strongly discouraged between the two. "There will be a riot if this happens," said Mr Chandrashekhar.

Several members of the Pal community, however, said these recent incidents were an aberration.

Ms Kamesh Pal, 50, who runs a grocery store in the village with her husband, said the media had blown up the controversy.

"I went to Katariya's house the day before and took photos with her. We have seen her grow up here since she was a kid," Ms Pal told ST, adding that the village was proud of her.