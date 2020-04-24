Cases top 37,000; hard to open up economy

NEW DELHI • South Asia's coronavirus infections have crossed 37,000 - with more than half in India - official data showed yesterday, complicating the task of governments looking to scale back lockdowns that have destroyed the livelihoods of millions.

Th authorities in India sought this week to ease a stringent 40-day lockdown of the population of 1.3 billion by allowing farm and industrial activity in the least-affected rural areas.

But more than 1,400 new cases reported on Wednesday - in one of India's biggest single-day jumps in recent weeks - carried its tally to 21,392 infections.

"We have to remain focused in this fight, the effort is to stop the spread at any cost," said Mr Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi, one of India's top three virus hot spots. "If we want to end the lockdown, we have to bring down the number of red zones."

In neighbouring Pakistan, which has roughly half as many cases as India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the virus, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Mr Khan was tested after a meeting last week with the head of one of the country's biggest charity organisations, who later proved to have Covid-19.

But concern is growing over Pakistan's decision - in response to appeals from religious groups - to allow mosque gatherings during Ramadan, despite experts' warnings that they could fuel uncontrollable spread of the virus. The fasting month is expected to begin today.

Until now, South Asia, home to a fifth of the world's population, has suffered fewer infections in the pandemic than rich nations such as Britain, Spain and the United States.

But that could be the result of lower rates of testing, which health experts believe may allow the virus to lurk undetected.

