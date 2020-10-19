Car bomb kills 12, wounds over 100 in Afghanistan

HERAT (Afghanistan) • A car bomb targeting the Afghan police headquarters in the western province of Ghor yesterday killed at least 12 civilians and wounded more than 100, officials said.

The strike took place in Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor, a province that has not seen much violence compared with some other regions of the conflict-wracked country.

The Ministry of Interior said the car bomb detonated in front of Ghor police headquarters at about 11am.

"The terrorists detonated an explosives-filled car... As a result, 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 people were wounded," the ministry said.

Mr Juma Gul Yakoobi, a Ghor health official, said that the victims included members of the security forces.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but fighting between the Taleban and government has surged in recent weeks.

"The explosion was very powerful," said Mr Aref Abir, spokesman for the Ghor governor. "There are fatalities and casualties, and people are taking them to hospitals."

He said the blast also damaged nearby buildings handling affairs for women and people with disabilities.

Peace talks between the Taleban and Afghan government began in Qatar last month, but violence has continued unabated on the ground.

The talks appear to be stalled as the Taleban and the Kabul administration have struggled to establish a basic framework for negotiations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE