Can Congress party under a new leader mount a political challenge to Modi?

NEW DELHI - The Congress party may have got a new president, but it still faces multiple challenges in trying to mount a credible political challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.
Mr Mallikarjun Kharge, a seasoned politician who was elected on Wednesday, is the first non-Gandhi president of Congress in 24 years.
Mr Kharge succeeded interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been party president for 19 years, while her son Rahul held the post for three years till the Congress rout in the 2019 elections.
They come from the Nehru-Gandhi family that has given India three prime ministers - its first one Jawaharlal Nehru, its first woman PM Indira Gandhi and the youngest one, Mr Rajiv Gandhi, the late father of Mr Rahul Gandhi.
Mr Kharge now faces the tough task of crafting a political strategy to take on Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a well-oiled election machine, while setting the Congress house in order ahead of general elections in 18 months.
Both remain tall orders amid scrutiny on whether Mr Kharge, a family loyalist, will move beyond the shadow of the Nehru-Gandhi family.
The Gandhi family is still the nucleus of the party, with Mr Rahul Gandhi remaining a power centre.
Analysts said that the new Congress president did bring some positives to the post.
“He ticks many boxes for acceptability. His proximity to the Gandhi family is important, and secondly, his long innings in politics. He is not an armchair politician and is someone who has cut his teeth in electoral politics and can reach out across caste groups,” said Dr Sandeep Shastri, vice-chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University.
“He has been candid in admitting the Gandhi family is very much part of Congress politics. He will do that balancing between the family and other leaders. But I don’t think the Congress presidency is a magic wand to bring about change.”
In his first press conference after his election, Mr Kharge thanked Mrs Gandhi for the “blood and sweat” in leading the party for over two decades, and Mr Gandhi for undertaking a cross-country foot march to drum up support for the party.
Still, the family is clearly already aware of the optics, with Mrs Gandhi going to Mr Kharge’s house on Wednesday to congratulate him instead of what in normal course would have been the other way round.
But one immediate advantage of Mr Kharge’s appointment for the Congress is that it gives the family some relief from the BJP’s relentless attack on political privileges and nepotism, say analysts.
The ruling party has consistently contrasted the humble beginnings of Prime Minister Modi with the dynastic privileges of the Gandhi siblings including Mr Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
“It helps so far as the BJP has painted the Congress as a party of entitled politicians and Rahul Gandhi as its symbol. For the first time in 24 years, a non-Gandhi will head the party. I will make some difference in blunting the BJP attack,” said journalist Neerja Chowdhury.
Dr Shastri added: “They now have a chance to pitch on issues and policies and not on leadership. If you make it a leadership contest (with PM Modi), you have lost even before starting.”
The Congress party has for the most part dominated Indian politics till the rise of the BJP under Mr Modi. Since then, the party has lost back to back elections in 2014 and again in 2019, and is seen to be out of tune with an aspirational India.
It is facing infighting in the states that it controls, like Rajasthan, and has seen the departure of a steady stream of leaders, a dispirited cadre and a revolt by 23 senior leaders unhappy with the leadership vacuum after Mr Gandhi stepped down in 2019.
The BJP, on the other hand, has increased its political influence with a mix of Hindu nationalism, patriotism, strong leadership, social welfarism and the popularity of Mr Modi.
“They (Congress) have formidable challenges in terms of countering the BJP’s narrative. It’s not an easy task. The Gandhis have in the last eight years not been able to win elections,” said Ms Chowdhury.
Still, the election of Mr Kharge and Mr Gandhi’s cross-country foot march had enthused dispirited cadres, if not voters.
“This will have a big impact on upcoming polls. Congress has to fight, workers have awakened,” said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who lost the party presidential election.