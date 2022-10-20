Can Congress party under a new leader mount a political challenge to Modi?

NEW DELHI - The Congress party may have got a new president, but it still faces multiple challenges in trying to mount a credible political challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

Mr Mallikarjun Kharge, a seasoned politician who was elected on Wednesday, is the first non-Gandhi president of Congress in 24 years.

Mr Kharge succeeded interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been party president for 19 years, while her son Rahul held the post for three years till the Congress rout in the 2019 elections.

They come from the Nehru-Gandhi family that has given India three prime ministers - its first one Jawaharlal Nehru, its first woman PM Indira Gandhi and the youngest one, Mr Rajiv Gandhi, the late father of Mr Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Kharge now faces the tough task of crafting a political strategy to take on Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a well-oiled election machine, while setting the Congress house in order ahead of general elections in 18 months.

Both remain tall orders amid scrutiny on whether Mr Kharge, a family loyalist, will move beyond the shadow of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The Gandhi family is still the nucleus of the party, with Mr Rahul Gandhi remaining a power centre.

Analysts said that the new Congress president did bring some positives to the post.

“He ticks many boxes for acceptability. His proximity to the Gandhi family is important, and secondly, his long innings in politics. He is not an armchair politician and is someone who has cut his teeth in electoral politics and can reach out across caste groups,” said Dr Sandeep Shastri, vice-chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University.

“He has been candid in admitting the Gandhi family is very much part of Congress politics. He will do that balancing between the family and other leaders. But I don’t think the Congress presidency is a magic wand to bring about change.”

In his first press conference after his election, Mr Kharge thanked Mrs Gandhi for the “blood and sweat” in leading the party for over two decades, and Mr Gandhi for undertaking a cross-country foot march to drum up support for the party.

Still, the family is clearly already aware of the optics, with Mrs Gandhi going to Mr Kharge’s house on Wednesday to congratulate him instead of what in normal course would have been the other way round.

But one immediate advantage of Mr Kharge’s appointment for the Congress is that it gives the family some relief from the BJP’s relentless attack on political privileges and nepotism, say analysts.