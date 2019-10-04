Businesses, govts should cooperate to solve global challenges: Heng

Businesses, communities and governments should get together to create solutions for global challenges, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday at a two-day summit for government and business leaders.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum India Economic Summit, of which he was co-chair, he also noted the importance of putting citizens at the centre of innovations and equipping them with digital literacy so that people and businesses could succeed in the digital age.

DPM Heng, who is also Finance Minister, touched on these themes as well in his meetings with Indian leaders.

He and Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman agreed on the importance of countries working together to address common challenges in their meeting, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. They also discussed regional and global economic developments.

DPM Heng also met Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, where he highlighted the opportunities for Asean and South Asia to work together.

Potential areas of collaboration discussed between the two ministers included infrastructure, digitalisation , logistics, air services, trade facilitation and tourism.

They also noted the good progress in negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal currently being negotiated by all 10 Asean members as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

In his remarks at the summit, Mr Heng hoped that India would be a "major player" in the agreement.

He also expressed hope of a trade agreement between the United States and China, saying that all countries were "suffering collateral damage".

"The IMF (International Monetary Fund) has downgraded the economic forecasts on so many occasions that it is quite unprecedented. And I think if this trade conflict continues, it will disrupt the global supply chain in a significant way," he said.

He also urged countries to work, in the meantime, on structural reform in their economies.

"If I am a worker and I am out of a job, I would say it is globalisation that has disrupted my job and taken away my job. It is very easy then for us, particularly as political leaders, to put the blame on other countries than to say, well we need to work hard on structural reforms of our economy," Mr Heng said.

He said structural reforms are needed by countries in the long run even as they turn to fiscal and monetary reforms in the short term.

Mr Heng stressed the importance of digital literacy, particularly for young people, to better detect fake news, a growing problem, as well as human-centric technology.

Joining him in the session, From Digital Divide to Digital Dividends, software services firm Infosys' chairman Nandan Nilekani agreed that technology should be used as an "amplification of human capacity, not a replacement".

Chairman of IT services firm Wipro, Mr Rishad Premji, also noted that India is still "scratching the surface" in terms of harnessing big data and new technologies.

DPM Heng will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He will also call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who co-chaired the WEF summit, as well.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who spoke at a session, stated his country's concern over trade.

"We are concerned with trade deficits that arise when countries throw up protectionist trade barriers," he said.