Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills 41 - local media

ISLAMABAD - More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, according to local media.

Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, told Dawn newspaper the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.

He was quoted as saying 41 of the 48 people on board had been killed, while on the trip from Balochistan’s capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, according to Dawn.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

At least 22 people were killed in June, including nine members of one family when a passenger van fell into deep ravine in Balochistan. REUTERS