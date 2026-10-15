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Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

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Actor Imran Khan was given until Oct 28 to leave the country, the Times of India newspaper said.

Actor Imran Khan was given until Oct 28 to leave the country, the Times of India newspaper said.

PHOTO: IMRANKHAN/INSTAGRAM

  • Indian authorities told US citizen and Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave India by 28 October after he joined a protest in Mumbai, media said.
  • He was accused of breaking immigration rules by taking part in a political rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and voter list revisions.
  • A complaint led the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to issue a notice, while Khan posted on Instagram: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

AI generated

MUMBAI - Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of October, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Oct 15.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Under Indian law, foreigners’ participation in political protests may be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan was given until Oct 28 to leave the country, the Times of India newspaper said.

The actor participated in a rally in Mumbai on Oct 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over voter list revisions that critics and opposition parties say favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

“Apparently I’m going for a drive,” the actor wrote on his Instagram on the same day, with a picture of him posing with a victory sign in the back of what looked like a police van.

A complaint was filed against him at a police station in Mumbai, saying Khan had breached the law, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, a federal government agency responsible for tracking and monitoring foreign nationals in India, sent him a notice to leave based on the complaint, the Indian Express said.

Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A nephew of actor Aamir Khan, and hailing from an illustrious film family, Imran acted in several hit Bollywood films from 2008 to 2015, before suddenly retiring. REUTERS

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