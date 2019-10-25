Premium
News analysis
BJP state govts must heed voter discontent, analysts say
Party holds on to power in Maharashtra but is short of simple majority in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the western state of Maharashtra, but was falling short of a majority in the northern state of Haryana in a mixed set of results for a party that has seemed invincible.
The state elections were seen to be a test for the BJP, which highlighted Mr Modi's decisions, such as the removal of special autonomy for Kashmir and his fight against Pakistan.