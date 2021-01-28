BJP gears up for tough battles in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal polls

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is gearing up for a tough political battle as campaigning gets under way in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and the eastern state of West Bengal.

Election dates are yet to be announced but parties are already rolling out campaigns.

There is heightened interest in what happens in these two states as they are among the last few left for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conquer. The party, with its brand of nationalistic and religious politics, has successfully spread its sphere of influence beyond the central belt, on the back of the popularity of Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister, whose popularity has endured through the coronavirus pandemic and slowing economic growth, remains the face of the BJP's election campaign in both states, said BJP leaders.

In West Bengal, the BJP is seen to have a shot at power, and in Tamil Nadu, it is looking to increase its share of the vote from the 3.7 per cent it got there in the 2019 national elections. The two states are dissimilar in most ways but have local parties that exert strong cultural and linguistic influence.

"Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and, to some extent, Andhra Pradesh are the only major states where the BJP is a minor player," said Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth Raman.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been seeking to lose its image as a north Indian, upper caste-dominated party. It selected Dr L. Murugan, from the marginalised Dalit caste, as its state president last year.

It is seeking to fight the election in an alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, seen to be struggling since its charismatic leader J. Jayalalithaa died in 2016.

The main opposition is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Mr M.K. Stalin, son of the late leader M. Karunanidhi, and widely believed to have the upper hand in these elections.

The BJP had been banking on an alliance with wildly popular movie star Rajinikanth. But the actor withdrew due to ill health.

Said Ms Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the women's wing of the BJP: "Our visibility is going up. This time we are going to enter the assembly. Our aim is double digits." The party now holds no seats in the state legislature.

But a drawback for the party, Mr Raman said, was a hostile media in Tamil Nadu. "They (BJP) will increase their vote share. They may even double it but beyond that, it's difficult," he said.

The BJP powered to landslide wins in the 2014 and 2019 national elections. But its record in state elections has not been as stellar.

It was part of the winning alliance in Bihar in November. And it is now focusing all its energy on neighbouring West Bengal.

It is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which won 211 seats, while the BJP won three, in the 2016 polls.

"The BJP's founder was a Bengali - Syama Prasad Mukherjee... So BJP should have been here much earlier," said Mr Shishir Bajoria, a member of the party's West Bengal state election management committee. "It definitely will be a tough fight but we are very confident of reaching our target."

A survey by ABP News and C Voter two weeks ago found Ms Banerjee would return to power, winning 154 to 162 seats against the BJP's 98 to 106 in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.