BJP does well in Bihar state polls despite pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party was locked in a tight contest yesterday in the Bihar vote, India's first election held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a junior partner in the previous ruling coalition, started celebrating early as it became clear that it had done exceedingly well in spite of the coronavirus.

The trends show that its handling of the Covid-19 situation, including a sudden and stringent national lockdown that led to much economic stress, has not had a negative political impact on the BJP in Bihar or affected the popularity of Mr Modi, who campaigned extensively in the eastern state.

Bihar was the state worst hit by the lockdown, with hundreds of thousands of Bihari migrants throughout India suffering after losing their jobs and being unable to return home immediately.

On one side of the contest in Bihar is the National Democratic Alliance, a coalition between the BJP and Janata Dal (United), a regional party, whose leader Nitish Kumar is the state's chief minister.

The opposition alliance is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), another regional party, along with the Congress and Left parties.

The trends and results so far show that the BJP had eclipsed its regional ally, and was in a tight fight with the RJD for the most number of seats in the 243-seat state assembly.

The BJP alliance was ahead with 123 seats, more than needed for a majority, while the opposition alliance had 111 seats. Seat count, however, was still fluctuating.

The Election Commission said results had been delayed because of an increase in polling booths as part of safe practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The counting of the votes used to take place in 38 locations. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines, it is taking place at 55 locations," deputy election commissioner Chandra Bhushan told a press conference.

Among India's poorest states, Bihar still has an impact on national politics because of its vast population, which stands at more than 100 million. It was once a lawless state overrun by criminal gangs, with kidnapping known as the most lucrative venture, under a previous RJD-led state government.

Analysts said the state polls clearly show that Mr Narendra Modi's popularity had not diminished during the pandemic and instead has given a boost to the BJP, which has struggled to win state elections over the past four years.

Mr Kumar, who came to power in Bihar 15 years ago, managed to bring law and order to the state, but has fallen victim to anti-incumbency sentiment among voters.

Analysts said the state polls clearly show that Mr Modi's popularity has not diminished during the pandemic and instead has given a boost to the BJP, which has struggled to win state elections over the past four years.

"PM Modi retains his personal popularity and insulates BJP from anti-incumbency... So ironically, both Modi and Tejashwi (Yadav) have become symbols of a political and generational shift," said Professor Ashwani Kumar of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences who is the author of Community Warriors: State, Peasants And Caste Armies In Bihar.

The polls witnessed the rise of a new political star in Mr Tejashwi Yadav, 30, who tapped into the popular mood by promising 10 million government jobs to voters.

He took over from his father, Laloo Prasad Yadav, one of India's most recognisable political figures, who is in jail following a corruption case.

"The way Tejashwi fought elections will offer inspiration to many youngsters. Today's results may not have brought change but have paved the way for change," veteran political leader Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, told reporters.