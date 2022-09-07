Bengaluru endures second day of floods

BENGALURU - Many parts of India's tech hub of Bengaluru were under water for a second day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties.

"Things are bad. Please take care," Mr Gaurav Munjal, founder of Unacademy, said on Twitter after he, his family and dog were rescued on a tractor.

The authorities used tractors to rescue residents of affluent housing estates marooned by floods after two days of torrential rain brought chaos to the city.

Many parts of the city in which several global companies and home-grown start-ups are based were under water as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, which has brought 162 per cent more rainfall than average since June 1.

With city streets submerged and traffic in chaos, many companies asked staff to work from home.

Some city residents struggled to empty out flooded basements and shops.

Environmentalists blamed the flooding on climate change and poor planning amid the city's expansion. "When you start building on this kind of a landscape, and you start paving and crusting the area with homes and roads, the run-off starts to increase," Mr S. Vishwanath, a Bengaluru-based water conservationist said.

The southern metropolis of around 8.5 million people boomed in the 1990s, with its myriad outsourcing and software companies now employing millions in the "back office of the world".

But companies have complained that infrastructure development has not kept up, with perennial traffic jams and unplanned construction on the dried-up beds of lakes leading to frequent flooding even after moderate rainfall.

India could expect more intense weather in future, said Mr Leo Saldanha of the Environment Support Group. "Extreme weather events are predicted to be a part of climate change impacts," he said.

Bengaluru's water supply company said on Monday that it would stop the supply of water to more than 50 areas in the city for two days after a pumping station that brings in water from 100km away was flooded.

Rain is expected to fall in the city and neighbouring areas until Friday.

