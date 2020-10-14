Bangladesh's Cabinet okays death penalty for rape amid protests

DHAKA • Bangladesh's Cabinet on Monday approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a series of gang rapes and sexual assaults.

Bangladesh has seen a surge of sexual crimes in recent years, with nearly 1,000 incidents reported between January and last month, more than a fifth of them gang rapes, according to human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

But experts said tougher penalties would not be enough to tackle the problem and the authorities need to immediately address the country's systemic problems in rape trials and their extremely low conviction rates. Rights activists blame the number of assaults on a culture of impunity and protection of suspects by influential individuals for political reasons.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the proposal to make death the highest punishment for rape, Law Minister Anisul Huq said. "The law needed to be amended quickly... (Cabinet) has decided an ordinance will be promulgated tomorrow, with the approval of the President, as the Parliament is not holding sessions currently."

The latest outpouring of national anger was sparked by a video of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman for almost half an hour in the southern district of Noakhali. An investigation by an autonomous state body, the National Human Rights Commission, found that the woman had been raped repeatedly and terrorised with weapons over the last year. "No mercy to rapists," shouted protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere, hundreds of women and students among them. Many carried placards bearing messages such as "Stop rape culture".

"Every day, newspapers carry fresh stories of sexual violence against women," said Ms Sahana Islam, a university student, who joined the protests. "I fear I am next. I want death penalty for the rapists so the rest of the inhuman creeps can learn what will happen to them if they ever dare to do it."

When survivors file a complaint for sexual assault in Bangladesh, prosecution is very rare and takes years to complete, and the conviction rate in trials that do go to court is very low. In addition, many rapes go unreported because women fear being stigmatised.

