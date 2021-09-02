Bangladeshi vaccine scientist among winners of 'Asia's Nobel Prize'

MANILA • A Bangladeshi scientist who helped develop a cheap oral vaccine against cholera, a Pakistani microfinance pioneer and a Filipino fisherman are among winners of Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

On Tuesday, Dr Firdausi Qadri, 70, was one of five recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award - named after a popular Philippine president killed in a plane crash, and set up in 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund with the concurrence of the Philippine government.

Dr Qadri, working at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, had a "key role" in creating more affordable vaccines to combat cholera and typhoid, the Manila-based award foundation said in a statement.

Pakistani development worker Muhammad Amjad Saqib, 64, was also a winner for his "first-of-its-kind" interest-and collateral-free microfinance programme that has helped millions of poor families.

Nearly two decades after its launch, Akhuwat has grown into the nation's largest microfinance institution, distributing the equivalent of US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) and boasting an almost 100 per cent loan repayment rate, the award foundation said.

Another winner was Filipino fisherman Roberto Ballon, 53, who was recognised for helping to "revive a dying fishing industry" on the southern island of Mindanao where abandoned fish ponds had destroyed mangrove forests.

With government backing, Mr Ballon and other small-scale fishermen replanted 500ha of mangrove forests by 2015, boosting their fish catch and quality of life.

American Steven Muncy, founder of the Philippines-based non-governmental organisation Community and Family Services International, was recognised for helping refugees, assisting victims of natural disasters and getting former child soldiers back to school in Asia.

Indonesian documentary maker Watchdoc, which focuses on human rights, social justice and the environment, won recognition for its "highly principled crusade for an independent media organisation".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE